Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) PT Raised to $7.00 at Citigroup

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Citigroup from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Similarweb Trading Up 9.0 %

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. Similarweb has a 1 year low of $4.37 and a 1 year high of $9.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $6.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Similarweb

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Similarweb by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Similarweb during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Similarweb by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Similarweb by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides a platform for digital intelligence in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. It offers digital research intelligence solutions that allow senior leaders, strategy, business intelligence, and consumer insights teams to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions, which enable marketing leaders, search engine optimization, and content managers, pay-per-click, performance marketers, affiliate marketers, and media buyers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel.

