Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) Short Interest Up 14.6% in July

Sino Land Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNLAY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Sino Land Price Performance

Shares of Sino Land stock remained flat at $5.88 during trading on Friday. 53 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 794. Sino Land has a 1-year low of $5.24 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.46.

Get Sino Land alerts:

Sino Land Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates through six segments: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office, industrial, and residential buildings, as well as shopping malls, car parks, and hotels.

Receive News & Ratings for Sino Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sino Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.