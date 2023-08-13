Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHTDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decline of 21.4% from the July 15th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sinopharm Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHTDY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.61. 13,290 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.19. Sinopharm Group has a twelve month low of $9.19 and a twelve month high of $18.01.

Sinopharm Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4862 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%.

About Sinopharm Group

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and medical devices and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical Distribution, Medical Devices, Retail Pharmacy, and Other Business.

