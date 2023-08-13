Sittner & Nelson LLC Acquires 120 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 7.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after acquiring an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on HD shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.66.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $331.11 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $265.61 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $303.17. The company has a market capitalization of $332.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.94%.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.