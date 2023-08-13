Sittner & Nelson LLC Boosts Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PACCAR by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its holdings in PACCAR by 5,614.3% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Motco bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCAR shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Argus lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.65.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PCAR stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.82. 1,202,633 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,031,720. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $54.64 and a 1-year high of $90.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.81. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 14.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares in the company, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock worth $7,401,818. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PACCAR Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.