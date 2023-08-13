Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $3.30 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sittner & Nelson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,683,415 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,907,914,000 after buying an additional 98,909 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Stryker by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,978,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,461,753,000 after buying an additional 1,066,751 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,836,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,841,000 after buying an additional 140,273 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 1.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,736,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,066,766,000 after buying an additional 69,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at $776,333,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SYK shares. Argus upped their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Stryker from $313.00 to $331.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $315.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $282.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.80 and a fifty-two week high of $306.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $290.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.13. The firm has a market cap of $107.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.85, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.