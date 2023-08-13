Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $451,000 Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lipe & Dalton increased its stake in Duke Energy by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Sunday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.55.

Duke Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of DUK stock opened at $93.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $113.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 224.58%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

