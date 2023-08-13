Sittner & Nelson LLC Has $603,000 Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC owned about 0.06% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 20,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 17,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 61,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 30,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

CGXU stock opened at $23.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $18.28 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.10.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

