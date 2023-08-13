Sittner & Nelson LLC Lowers Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Sittner & Nelson LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ISRG. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,314.3% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,837.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $304.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $327.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.53. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.07 and a twelve month high of $358.07. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.31, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,069 shares of company stock valued at $24,452,502. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

