Sittner & Nelson LLC Purchases 269 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in RTX by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in RTX by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 123,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,121,000 after purchasing an additional 39,387 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Argus lowered shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $86.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.37 and its 200-day moving average is $96.85. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $80.27 and a 52-week high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About RTX



RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

