Sittner & Nelson LLC Sells 1,254 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Sittner & Nelson LLC lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 35.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ED shares. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.31.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of ED stock opened at $90.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.74 and its 200-day moving average is $94.18. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.62%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

(Free Report)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.