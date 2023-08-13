Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.52% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

NYSE:SIX opened at $22.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 2.16. Six Flags Entertainment has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $31.29. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $443.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.25 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 5.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gary Mick acquired 5,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $156,807.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,737 shares in the company, valued at $2,421,104.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $357,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $594,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 104,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7,180.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter worth about $230,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

