Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TSLX. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.14.

Shares of NYSE:TSLX opened at $20.31 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.06. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $16.02 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 88.7% in the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,971,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,856,000 after buying an additional 926,977 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 873,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,326,000 after acquiring an additional 647,808 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 303.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 768,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,212,000 after purchasing an additional 577,842 shares during the last quarter. Partners Group Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,605,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending during the first quarter worth about $5,629,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

