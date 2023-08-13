Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Short Interest Down 26.7% in July

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,200 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the July 15th total of 417,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 139.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SKSBF remained flat at $15.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.38 and its 200 day moving average is $15.63. Skanska AB has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $18.63.
