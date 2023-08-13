Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD) Short Interest Down 20.0% in July

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 443,100 shares, a drop of 20.0% from the July 15th total of 553,900 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on SKWD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.57.

Get Skyward Specialty Insurance Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SKWD

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Down 0.1 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ:SKWD opened at $24.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.63 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $17.50 and a 52-week high of $26.05.

In other Skyward Specialty Insurance Group news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $4,382,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,290,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director James Charles Hays sold 200,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total transaction of $4,382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,975,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,290,895.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Westaim sold 3,987,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $91,712,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,297,859 shares in the company, valued at $75,850,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth approximately $4,192,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the second quarter worth $1,770,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 129.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,328,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,737,000 after purchasing an additional 750,374 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 766,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after purchasing an additional 61,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

(Get Free Report)

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyward Specialty Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.