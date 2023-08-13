SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

SLR Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,300 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the July 15th total of 534,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 1,895,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,362,000 after buying an additional 306,084 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 471,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after buying an additional 195,228 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 237.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 221,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 156,147 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 326,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after buying an additional 96,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ML & R Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SLRC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.24. The stock had a trading volume of 260,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,487. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SLR Investment has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $16.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.68. The company has a market cap of $831.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.12.

SLR Investment ( NASDAQ:SLRC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SLR Investment had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $53.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.53 million. Analysts predict that SLR Investment will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.46%.

SLRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $15.75 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SLR Investment from $14.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SLR Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.10.

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

