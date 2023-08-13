Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,599 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned 0.35% of Washington Federal worth $6,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Washington Federal by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 31,978 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 56.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 39,260 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,037 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Washington Federal

In other news, Director David K. Grant acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.72 per share, with a total value of $68,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of Washington Federal stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 213,984 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.08. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.84.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Washington Federal had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business had revenue of $286.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WAFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

