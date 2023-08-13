Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Decreases Stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.55% of AMERISAFE worth $5,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMSF. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after buying an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after buying an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its position in AMERISAFE by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 343,049 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,256 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in AMERISAFE by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 435,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,609,000 after buying an additional 59,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in AMERISAFE by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,760,000 after buying an additional 38,869 shares during the last quarter. 96.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

Shares of AMSF traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.66. The stock had a trading volume of 40,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,073. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.95 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.33.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

AMSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

