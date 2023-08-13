Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 520,461 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,634 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $7,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 67.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 241.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 10.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Owens & Minor Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OMI traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $20.18. 472,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,326. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $35.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Owens & Minor had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,399.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward A. Pesicka sold 118,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total transaction of $2,520,084.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 904,861 shares in the company, valued at $19,174,004.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $211,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,696,399.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,635 shares of company stock valued at $5,958,129. Company insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Profile

(Free Report)

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

