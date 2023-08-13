Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.08 Million Stock Holdings in Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 618,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.52% of Hope Bancorp worth $6,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,720,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,803 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,455,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,128,000 after acquiring an additional 41,364 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,271,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,357 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,779,000 after acquiring an additional 469,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Hope Bancorp by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,128,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 706,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Hope Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $31,445.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hope Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ HOPE traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.37. 1,229,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,786. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.20. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.32 and a 200-day moving average of $10.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $147.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.07 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.78%. Hope Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on HOPE. TheStreet cut Hope Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Hope Bancorp from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. It offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hope Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hope Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.