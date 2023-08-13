Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Has $6.63 Million Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 109 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in WEX were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WEX. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 342.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,059,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter worth $73,069,000. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 559,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,515,000 after purchasing an additional 360,299 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 561.0% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 288,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,247,000 after purchasing an additional 245,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of WEX by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 598,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,024,000 after purchasing an additional 172,805 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.25, for a total transaction of $129,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,927.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $165,339.12. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,552 shares of company stock worth $8,454,546 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on WEX in a report on Friday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on WEX from $236.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.75.

WEX Trading Down 1.3 %

WEX stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $192.65. The stock had a trading volume of 164,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $204.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.84.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.01). WEX had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 8.42%. The company had revenue of $621.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services. It also provides account and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Further Reading

