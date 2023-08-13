Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Sells 1,781 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 575,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. B&G Foods comprises 1.1% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.80% of B&G Foods worth $8,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $229,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after buying an additional 75,094 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 9.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 77,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 6,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BGS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their price objective on B&G Foods from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on B&G Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

B&G Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:BGS traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.00. 910,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,549. B&G Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.91 and a twelve month high of $24.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200 day moving average of $14.10.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.06. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 9.43% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $469.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.03 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -262.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other B&G Foods news, EVP Jordan E. Greenberg sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total transaction of $174,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,636.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.