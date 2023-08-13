Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its position in Veradigm Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 554,395 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,748 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.51% of Veradigm worth $7,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Veradigm during the first quarter valued at $518,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Veradigm by 2.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 294,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Veradigm by 45.0% during the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 36,424 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Veradigm by 6.8% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 55,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veradigm in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus cut shares of Veradigm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.36.

Veradigm Stock Up 2.2 %

MDRX traded up $0.29 on Friday, reaching $13.76. 688,367 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 634,470. Veradigm Inc. has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95.

Veradigm Profile

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

