Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP Trims Stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Advanced Energy Industries accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned about 0.23% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $8,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 499 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.57.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $383,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,551,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ronald C. Foster sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.98, for a total transaction of $97,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Oldham sold 3,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $383,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,514 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,489,240 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEIS traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,949. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $126.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers plasma power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, and high voltage systems, as well as radio frequency (RF) power supplies, RF matching networks, and RF instrumentation products; and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications.

