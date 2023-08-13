Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Holdings Trimmed by Nuance Investments LLC

Nuance Investments LLC trimmed its position in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,594,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,310,196 shares during the period. Smith & Nephew makes up about 6.3% of Nuance Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Nuance Investments LLC owned approximately 2.43% of Smith & Nephew worth $295,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SNN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,617,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,375,000 after buying an additional 881,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $13,071,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 4th quarter worth $10,706,000. Foresight Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $9,480,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the 1st quarter worth $4,665,000. 9.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on SNN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,240.00.

Smith & Nephew Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.44. 724,525 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,680. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Smith & Nephew plc has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $33.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.89.

Smith & Nephew Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

