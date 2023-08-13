Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK) Short Interest Update

Solera National Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 92.9% from the July 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Solera National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of SLRK remained flat at $12.06 during mid-day trading on Friday. Solera National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.35 and a 1 year high of $13.12. The company has a market cap of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.07.

Get Solera National Bancorp alerts:

Solera National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SLRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter.

About Solera National Bancorp

Solera National Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Solera National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, licensed professionals, and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit; and business loan products, such as real estate secured loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, business lines of credit, and equipment financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solera National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solera National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.