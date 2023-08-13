Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) Short Interest Update

Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a growth of 112.5% from the July 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Source Capital Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:SOR traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.60. 30,212 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,602. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.94. Source Capital has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $40.47.
In other Source Capital news, Director Mark L. Lipson purchased 1,315 shares of Source Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.90 per share, with a total value of $49,838.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,241.90. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.
