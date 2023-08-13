Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp has raised its dividend payment by an average of 13.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southern Missouri Bancorp to earn $4.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.7%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMBC opened at $45.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $514.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. Southern Missouri Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.28 and a 52-week high of $56.04.

Institutional Trading of Southern Missouri Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,605 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 51.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,817 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Southern Missouri Bancorp from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

