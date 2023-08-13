SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,571 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned about 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 561.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,920 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $79.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $66.84 and a 12 month high of $86.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

