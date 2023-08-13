SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Bought by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,865 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 147,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $124.10. The stock had a trading volume of 268,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,498. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $110.55 and a twelve month high of $132.74.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

