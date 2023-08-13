SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.

Get SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $695.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.