SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX) Shares Sold by Nicolet Advisory Services LLC

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,879 shares during the period. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA GWX opened at $30.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.98. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $25.08 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $695.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.
SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.
