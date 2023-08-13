Spire Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,742 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,929 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Spire Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Spire Wealth Management owned 0.76% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $26,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 28.2% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 875.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.69. 1,172,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,580. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $43.25 and a 52-week high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.151 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

