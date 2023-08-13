Spire Wealth Management Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $12,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWF traded down $1.15 on Friday, hitting $273.26. 985,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,435,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $202.05 and a 12 month high of $286.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $274.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.61.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

