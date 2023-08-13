Spire Wealth Management Has $7.04 Million Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in KLA by 34.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 20,773 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in KLA by 183.1% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KLA

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total transaction of $17,642,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,528,603.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,530,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.08, for a total value of $17,642,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,528,603.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,780 shares of company stock worth $21,349,245 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KLAC. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $480.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on KLA from $445.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $455.50.

KLA Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC traded down $17.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $478.98. 868,689 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,403. The company’s 50 day moving average is $476.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.06. The company has a market capitalization of $65.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $250.20 and a twelve month high of $517.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 138.06% and a net margin of 32.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

See Also

