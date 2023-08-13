Spire Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 1,622.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,630 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $7,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA traded down $3.61 on Friday, hitting $443.85. 458,803 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,004. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.33. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $373.80 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $453.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $493.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 65.62% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.46.

Insider Activity at Ulta Beauty

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Articles

