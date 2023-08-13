Spire Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,909 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $8,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Quanta Services by 79.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,067 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Quanta Services by 8.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,949 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 21.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,156 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PWR. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.17. The stock had a trading volume of 522,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,146. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.91 and a 200 day moving average of $173.96. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.06 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $123.25 and a one year high of $206.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 8.16%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

