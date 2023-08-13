Spire Wealth Management Purchases 11,367 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,973 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 11,367 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 21.5% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,020 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 172,597 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $85,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 105,822 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $52,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 19.2% during the first quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 378 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC raised its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on COST. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $562.67.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.3 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $1.47 on Friday, hitting $562.96. 1,043,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,932. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $249.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $511.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares in the company, valued at $12,450,177. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total value of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,357. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

