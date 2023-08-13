Spire Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,167,325 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189,822 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up 2.7% of Spire Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Spire Wealth Management owned approximately 0.33% of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $68,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,493.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,666,000 after purchasing an additional 73,798 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $943,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.64. 1,740,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,260,488. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.31 and a 52 week high of $58.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.1709 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

