Spire Wealth Management Sells 1,313 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,565 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 100,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $85,256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,399,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 46,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,836,000 after acquiring an additional 16,932 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ORLY. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $992.00 to $1,038.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $967.40.

NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $6.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $943.56. 257,953 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,904. The business has a 50 day moving average of $935.52 and a 200 day moving average of $891.28. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $680.00 and a 1-year high of $975.72. The company has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.86.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 163.68% and a net margin of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total value of $7,142,274.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.71, for a total transaction of $7,142,274.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at $7,839,378.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.20, for a total value of $187,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,835,105.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,083 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,992 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

