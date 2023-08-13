SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (STEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 23rd

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 23rd.

SRH Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of STEW stock opened at $13.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. SRH Total Return Fund has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $13.82.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of SRH Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in STEW. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $999,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of SRH Total Return Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $933,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SRH Total Return Fund by 243.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the last quarter. 14.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.