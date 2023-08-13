STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Price Target Raised to $37.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 3.44% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on STAG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAG Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.83.

STAG stock opened at $35.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.89. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $38.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.01.

In other news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $1,094,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,088 shares in the company, valued at $258,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in STAG Industrial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after purchasing an additional 253,301 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after buying an additional 2,724,076 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,766,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $297,534,000 after buying an additional 74,763 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,051,000 after acquiring an additional 516,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,981,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $128,654,000 after acquiring an additional 305,629 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

