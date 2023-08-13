Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF) Short Interest Update

Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:STAEF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 222,800 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the July 15th total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,228.0 days.
Stanley Electric Price Performance
STAEF stock remained flat at $16.79 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 49,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 878. Stanley Electric has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.79.
Stanley Electric Company Profile
