Stantec (NYSE:STN) Downgraded by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stantec (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on STN. Raymond James lowered Stantec from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Stantec in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Finally, Atb Cap Markets cut Stantec from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stantec currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.40.

Shares of NYSE:STN opened at $66.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.98. Stantec has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $69.02. The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Stantec (NYSE:STN – Get Free Report) (TSE:STN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $952.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $915.79 million. Stantec had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 16.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stantec will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.147 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.79%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stantec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,889,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,491,000 after purchasing an additional 109,180 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Stantec during the 2nd quarter worth about $185,919,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Stantec by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,409,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,542,000 after buying an additional 338,459 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stantec by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,372,000 after acquiring an additional 119,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Stantec by 17.5% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,615,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,459,000 after acquiring an additional 240,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Stantec Inc provides e professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

