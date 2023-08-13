Stefan J. Murry Sells 60,000 Shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Stock

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.82, for a total value of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 237,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,802,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ:AAOI opened at $12.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $398.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.86. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $14.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Monaco Asset Management SAM grew its stake in Applied Optoelectronics by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 523,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 153,867 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

