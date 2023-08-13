Stephens Boosts Cadre (NYSE:CDRE) Price Target to $31.00

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Stephens from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Cadre from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.63.

NYSE:CDRE opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Cadre has a 52 week low of $16.58 and a 52 week high of $31.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $952.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.12. Cadre had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company had revenue of $121.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Cadre’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cadre will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Cadre’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDRE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cadre by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,494,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,271,000 after acquiring an additional 600,878 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadre by 4,106.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 457,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,998,000 after buying an additional 446,543 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Cadre by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,190,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,426,000 after buying an additional 311,790 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadre during the 4th quarter valued at $5,611,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cadre by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,049,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,243,000 after buying an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. 39.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadre Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products.

