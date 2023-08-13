Stifel Nicolaus Boosts AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $43.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark upped their price target on AppLovin from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AppLovin from $16.00 to $17.50 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on AppLovin from $35.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on AppLovin from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on AppLovin from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Sunday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $34.68.

Shares of NYSE:APP opened at $38.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.24. AppLovin has a twelve month low of $9.14 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.04, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $750.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.41 million. AppLovin had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,405,951.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Denali Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 15,952,381 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $335,000,001.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,782,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,434,999. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victoria Valenzuela sold 25,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.94, for a total value of $773,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 659,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,405,951.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,064,762 shares of company stock valued at $682,874,433. Company insiders own 12.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AppLovin by 447.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 146,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 119,562 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 69.3% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 17,426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the first quarter valued at about $996,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in AppLovin by 1,457.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,173,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033,939 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at about $276,000. 45.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which primarily distributes streaming video for content companies.

