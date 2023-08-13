Stifel Nicolaus Boosts CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target to $12.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on LAW. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of CS Disco in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on CS Disco from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on CS Disco from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.38.

Shares of NYSE LAW opened at $10.08 on Thursday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.27 and a twelve month high of $16.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.49.

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.05 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 32.29% and a negative net margin of 55.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CS Disco by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CS Disco in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CS Disco, Inc provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

