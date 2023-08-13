Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $41.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush raised shares of Roblox from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Roblox from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.52.

Get Roblox alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RBLX

Roblox Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RBLX opened at $29.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Roblox has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of -15.87 and a beta of 1.61.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46). The company had revenue of $780.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.99 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 399.93%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.30) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $113,302.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 88,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,549.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 12,669 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $502,072.47. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 335,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,279,656.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,379,146 shares of company stock worth $52,280,944. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AlphaQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Roblox by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Roblox by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Roblox by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.