Stifel Nicolaus Cuts SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target to C$7.50

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$11.75 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SilverCrest Metals from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Shares of SIL opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$8.70.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

