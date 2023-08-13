Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $11.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Williams Trading downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE WWW opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market capitalization of $699.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.65. Wolverine World Wide has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $23.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The company had revenue of $589.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6,312.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,668,406 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,846,000 after buying an additional 9,517,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wolverine World Wide by 498.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,114 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,488 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wolverine World Wide by 1,641.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,347,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270,099 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 234.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,673,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $18,250,000. Institutional investors own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

